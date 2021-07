Mojang Studios has announced Minecraft Dungeons' next DLC expansion, Echoing Void, which launches alongside the game's Ultimate Edition on July 28th. The Echoing Void DLC sees the conclusion of the Arch-Illager and the Orb of Dominance's story and takes you to the "presumed home turf of the Endermen: the End." Mojang hasn't given away much about what's included in the DLC, but you can expect to battle against new enemies, collect more legendary gear, and take on "challenging missions to put a stop to the untold threats that lurk in the dark dimension in which Endermen reside." And while this does sound like it might be the end for Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang has said there is "plenty more to come" in the future for the blocky dungeon crawler.