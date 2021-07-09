Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Center, WA

FOLLOWUP: Fire that destroyed 7 White Center businesses now reclassified as arson

whitecenternow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) Thanks for the tips. We’ve confirmed with the King County Sheriff’s Office that the fire which gutted the LumberYard Bar and seven other businesses in downtown White Center early Monday is now being investigated as arson. Though the original tentative determination was that it was likely accidental, KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer tells WCN that they received “new evidence” that led investigators to “reclassify it as arson.” Though the LumberYard has posted on social media that “This most likely is also a hate crime,” Sgt. Meyer would not speculate on a potential motive. Anyone with any information should contact KCSO.

whitecenternow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
White Center, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
City
White Center, WA
White Center, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Reclassified#West Seattle#Hate Crime#The Lumberyard Bar#Kcso#Sgt#Wcn#Lumberyard#The Lumberyard Bar#The Boxing Gym#Dottie S Doublewide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy