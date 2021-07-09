Pippa Middleton Just Wore the Cutest Under-$200, On-Sale Dress to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon last week, and today it was Pippa's turn. It's no secret that both sisters are huge tennis fans (much like myself), so it was only a matter of time before they showed up to the prestigious tournament. Naturally, Pippa looked chic for the occasion, but instead of wearing a designer piece with a quadruple-digit price tag, she opted for a $150 dress by Polo Ralph Lauren that's currently on sale. How refreshing is that?www.whowhatwear.com
Comments / 0