According to Showtime Boxing Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley just added some stakes to their upcoming fight. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are keeping the eyes of the boxing world on them in the oddest of ways. Even though both men are set to make insane amounts of money before a winner is even announced for their fight. Money and bragging rights just didn’t seem to be enough. So much so that they felt the need to put their bodies on the line. Even more so than they already are in a boxing match. Fighting now for the right to tattoo the loser of the bout.