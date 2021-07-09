Scream Park Announces Five Scholarships

The Niles Scream Park has announced five recipients of its scholarships for the coming academic year. The Scream Park picked the students based on their academic success, involvement in the community, and future aspirations to become civic leaders. The recipients are from Niles High School and Brandywine High School. The Niles Scream Park gives out scholarships each year to young graduates who have served as volunteers at the non-profit attraction. Since 1992, the Niles Scream Park has awarded $65,150 in scholarships to 166 local high school students. In addition to local scholarships, the Niles Scream Park community project supports more than 65 area charities and non-profit groups. Among them are the Make a Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts, Pets Connect and the Niles Band Boosters. Last year, the 47th year for running the project, it raised more than $109,000.