WNBA Star Candace Parker Is an MVP When It Comes to Fighting for Equality in Sports

One year into playing WNBA basketball, when she was the reigning MVP and Rookie of the Year, Candace Parker gave birth to Lailaa, now 12. It meant hustling back to work six weeks later, but the juggle was worth it. "Being a mom is my number-one favorite job," says Parker, 35, who's now a forward for the Chicago Sky. She and her preteen are among a group of majority female co-owners of the Angel City Football Club who are aiming to revolutionize how female athletes are compensated.