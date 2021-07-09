Crews put out house fire in Wythe County, no injuries reported

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Wythe County crews put out a house fire on Tuesday and no injuries were reported, according to officials. The fire was on Jacksonville Heights Road. The first crew found a split-level house with fire coming from the front porch, extending into the attic of the second floor. Max Meadows firefighters tried to go inside the home to fight the fire, but limited second floor access and the fire in the attic prevented this.