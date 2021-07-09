T-Mobile And Halo Team Up To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service
This week, Halo Launched its driverless car service in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the first forms of semi-Autonomous vehicle services to launch. With the help of T-Mobile and its nationwide 5G network, Halo will begin driving on Las Vegas' public roads earlier this year. I have said in other blogs that I believe Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) will be one of the most impactful, paradigm-shifting innovations we'll see in our lifetimes. For it to happen, we must see scalability.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0