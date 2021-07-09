Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile And Halo Team Up To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service

By Patrick Moorhead
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
This week, Halo Launched its driverless car service in Las Vegas, Nevada, one of the first forms of semi-Autonomous vehicle services to launch. With the help of T-Mobile and its nationwide 5G network, Halo will begin driving on Las Vegas' public roads earlier this year. I have said in other blogs that I believe Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) will be one of the most impactful, paradigm-shifting innovations we'll see in our lifetimes. For it to happen, we must see scalability.

Related
TechnologyAndroid Authority

T-Mobile offers the fastest 5G in the US, but not always the best

Opensignal has determined that T-Mobile offers the fastest average 5G download speeds in the US. However, AT&T and Verizon fared better in 5G games, video, and voice tests. The technology still doesn’t live up to the hype for many users. There’s no doubt that 5G has come a long way...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Halo aims to launch driverless car service in Las Vegas

Halo plans to begin offering its first driverless car service to customers in Las Vegas later this year. The autonomous vehicle startup’s cars will run on T-Mobile’s 5G network. The car service will initially be available “in urban parts of the Las Vegas Valley,” according to a news release from Halo.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

T-Mobile leads 5G race for coverage and speed — and the gap is growing

In the early days of 5G, T-Mobile has scored some convincing wins when it comes to launching and extending its 5G network. And according to one third-party testing firm, T-Mobile's lead on network size and speed is expanding. Opensignal published its quarterly 5G user experience report for July, and T-Mobile...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

T-Mobile Wins 4 of 7 Categories in Opensignal 5G Performance Report

While each of the three major wireless service providers had some success in Opensignal’s July 5G User Experience Report, T-Mobile – with wins in four of seven categories – again had the most to crow about. The Opensignal 5G performance report measured metrics in availability, reach, video experience, games experience, voice app experience and download and upload speed.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Mastercard, Verizon Team Up to Accelerate 5G Adoption at Retail

Mastercard and Verizon Business have teamed up to drive the expansion of 5G technology in the global payments industry. In a joint statement, the companies said the strategic partnership will have each compant working “closely to innovate the future of payments and commerce.”. Specific terms of the partnership were not...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

T-Mobile has fastest 5G speeds with widest availability in the US

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is capable of 5G speeds, which has been a big selling point for the devices. The high-bandwidth wireless technology allows for near gigabit internet speeds when ideal conditions are met. According to an Opensignal study, shared by 9to5Mac, T-Mobile has been leading other carriers in terms...
Cell Phonesleedaily.com

Nokia to Help CSPs Deliver 5G and IoT Services by Launching eSIM and iSIM Platform

The Arm-based iSIM capabilities of the proper approach explicitly address the security concerns that have crippled and continue to destroy IoT deployments, while also attempting to play a crucial function in automating eSIM/iSIM lifecycle operations management, compliance authentication, and subscription activation. Nokia’s new launches for the CSPs. Nokia, on 6th...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

AT&T to move 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

Addressing the need to increase its productivity and cost efficiency in delivering large-scale network services to customers in an ever more competitive arena, particularly next-generation services, AT&T has entered into a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The partnership has been created to provide a path for all of the operator’s mobile...
MLBaithority.com

4DLive: A Real-Time, Bullet-Time, Multi-View Video Streaming Service, To Be Expanded To Global 5G Mobile Communication Services

Korea’s 5G mobile communication service, the first commercialized service of its kind in the world, recently celebrated its second anniversary. Korea has already established itself in the global market as a successful example of establishment of a 5G infrastructure that is outstanding in both quality and breadth of coverage. 5G is expediting fundamental changes in the telecommunication service paradigm and revitalizing the industrial environment through large investments. As a means of overcoming the economic hardships caused by COVID-19 and making Korea a leader in the era of smart automation, the Korean government’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) is proactively creating a “virtuous cycle” 5G environment (in conjunction with the Digital New Deal). One part of the MSIT is Born2Global Centre, which has played a crucial role in this transition by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

T-Mobile's 5G to connect drivers with remote-controlled cars in Vegas

T-Mobile said it's speedy 5G network will underpin a new commercial service launching later this year that will feature motorists remotely piloting driverless cars around Las Vegas. The offering may help to shed light on two critical elements still mostly missing in the global telecom industry's ongoing shift to 5G: How the technology might support new, never-before-seen services, and how operators might make money from those services.
Cell Phonesokcfox.com

T-Mobile's 5G Network Fuels Driverless Cars

In the coming days, roads will look real futuristic in certain parts of the country. T-Mobile is fueling innovation, working with start-ups across various industries to launch new 5G services, including driverless cars. For more information on the Halo Driverless Car Service go to tmobile.com. This segment is sponsored by...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Throttling? T-mobile?

Since I have the A71, I switched carriers to t-mobile. One of my coworkers has the EXACT phone that I do, but his was purchased. FROM t-mobile. Mine was purchased as an unlocked phone off the web. (both are USA versions). My coworker has the speed of around 500 down,...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

AT&T, Google Cloud Expand 5G, Edge Partnership

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud announced new solutions across 5G and edge computing portfolio, including on-premises Multi-access Edge Compute solution, and Network Edge abilities through LTE, 5G, and wireline. AT&T and Google Cloud have been developing edge solutions for the enterprise for...

