T-Mobile And Halo Team Up To Launch 5G Semi-AV Taxi Service

Korea’s 5G mobile communication service, the first commercialized service of its kind in the world, recently celebrated its second anniversary. Korea has already established itself in the global market as a successful example of establishment of a 5G infrastructure that is outstanding in both quality and breadth of coverage. 5G is expediting fundamental changes in the telecommunication service paradigm and revitalizing the industrial environment through large investments. As a means of overcoming the economic hardships caused by COVID-19 and making Korea a leader in the era of smart automation, the Korean government’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) is proactively creating a “virtuous cycle” 5G environment (in conjunction with the Digital New Deal). One part of the MSIT is Born2Global Centre, which has played a crucial role in this transition by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide.