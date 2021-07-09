Cancel
Luck, WI

Polk Co. man receives 7-year prison sentence for illegally owning guns

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is being sentenced to prison for illegally having guns as a felon. Thomas Olsem, a 53-year-old man from Luck, Wis., was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing firearms as a felon. Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, made the announcement Friday.

