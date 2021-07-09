Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with possession of assault weapon, faces up to three years in prison, per report
Kansas City Chiefs veteran defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, according to The Kansas City Star. The L.A. County District Attorney's office formally made the charge on Friday and the 28-year-old is now facing up to three years in prison if convicted. He is due in court next week for a hearing on the matter, according to The Star.www.cbssports.com
