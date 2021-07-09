'Virgin River' Season 4: Everything We Know

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Virgin River is the equivalent of a warm hug: With small-town trappings reminiscent of Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights and its unforgettable cast of characters, it's the perfect cozy drama to curl up with. Fans agree: Although Netflix doesn't share viewing statistics, the show is popular enough for Netflix to have quietly renewed it for season four, even before the streaming service dropped Virgin River's third season on July 9. That's according to What's on Netflix, which reports that filming for Virgin River's fourth season is slated to begin in late July, just weeks after the release of season three.

