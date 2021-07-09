Williston Basin International Airport granted over $500,000 toward updating master plan

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Federal Aviation Administration awarded Williston Basin International Airport a grant to help them renew their master plan. The administration gave XWA over $500,000 to cover the plan’s scope and fees. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says they expect that amount to rise up to $700,000 during the process. The airport’s master plan was originally completed during it’s construction in 2016, so Dudas says now is the time to update the plan since XWA is open.