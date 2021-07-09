Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

S-3 Viking Could Hunt Enemy Submarines And More (But Is Retired)

By Sebastian Roblin
19fortyfive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB) its last dedicated carrier-based antisubmarine airplane;. C) a carrier-based plane with more than twice the range of its current jets;. With a maximum speed of only five hundred miles per hour—many airliners fly faster—the S-3 Viking wasn’t about to be the subject of any movies starring Tom Cruise. However, the long-legged jets proved extremely useful in a very wide variety of roles, whether as an electronic spy, submarine hunter, aerial tanker, cargo plane or even an attack jet. And many of those roles have not been satisfactorily replaced since.

www.19fortyfive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Submarine#Submarine Base#Russian Submarines#Nato#The Warsaw Pact#The U S Navy#Soviet#American#Tbf Avenger#Axis#Lockheed#Ltv#Esm#Us 3a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Navy Now Has a TOPGUN for Submariners

The U.S. Navy now has a naval squadron that imitates enemy submarines in simulated combat. The unit is part of a wider trend in the U.S. military of training to fight realistic enemies. The squadron, AGGRON, is similar to the “aggressor” squadrons that train fighter pilots. The U.S. Navy is...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

The U.S. Navy’s Next Amphibious Ship Aims To Blend In, Sneak Around

The U.S. Marine Corps wants a whole lot of new amphibious ships. Small ones that, in wartime, would sail alone with a couple platoons of Marines aboard, skipping between secretive islands outposts in the Western Pacific where the Corps would set up missile batteries and airfields inside the outermost ring of Chinese forces.
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

The Pentagon wants to upsize its naval ghost fleet

This story originally featured on The War Zone. The Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office, or SCO, is adding two more unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, to its secretive Ghost Fleet Overlord program, which it is running in conjunction with the U.S. Navy. In addition to the pair of new ships, SCO has announced that it will transfer the two existing USVs it has been testing to the Navy in January 2022.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

USS Theodore Roosevelt leaving San Diego as Navy moves to integrate F-35

SAN DIEGO — This week, the Navy takes another step to add the Pentagon's newest, stealthiest aircraft to its carrier-borne air wings. The San Diego-based aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will leave San Diego on Friday to transfer its home port to Bremerton, Washington, where it will undergo maintenance and a retrofit that will enable to ship to operate with the F-35, the Navy announced.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Pentagon Plan Sets Navy Up To Quickly Shed 30% Of Cruiser And Destroyer Fleet

The Navy’s new shipbuilding plan, released in mid-June, telegraphs enormous cuts to America’s large surface combatant fleet of cruisers and destroyers. The mild verbiage from the report, saying “that growing the small surface combatant force enables reductions in the quantity of large surface combatants while yielding a more distributed and lethal force,” masks a likely brutal downsizing.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

First female sailor completes Navy special warfare training

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the grueling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman — the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea. Navy officials said they would not identify the...
MilitaryUSNI News

Navy Adjusts F-35C Squadron Size to End Fighter Shortfall by 2025

Navy officials told a key House panel this week that by creating a different mix of aircraft in the future carrier air wing, the service could shave five years off the timetable to close the shortfall in its strike fighter aircraft inventory. By 2025, the Navy will have solved its...
Iowa Statebeeherald.com

Iowan tapped for USS Iowa

GROTON, Conn. — A Farnhamville native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Iowa, which promises to be one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Seaman Apprentice Jacob Stephenson, a 2018 South Central Calhoun High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. “I always wanted to...
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Fifteen Percent Of U.S. Air Force F-35s Don’t Have Working Engines

Marine Corps, Navy, and foreign F-35s are also being impacted by ongoing problems with the jets’ engines. A total of 46 F-35 stealth fighters are currently without functioning engines due to an ongoing problem with the heat-protective coating on their turbine rotor blades becoming worn out faster than was expected. With the engine maintenance center now facing a backlog on repair work, frontline F-35 fleets have been hit, with the U.S. Air Force’s fleet facing the most significant availability shortfall.
MilitaryMilitary.com

The 5 Most Beloved Sidearms in US Military History

When ground fighting gets close, warfighters reach for their sidearms to save the day. Here are five of the most widely used and beloved pistols in U.S. military history:. The first pistol manufactured by a national armory, the Model 1805 was a. 54 caliber, single-shot, smoothbore, flintlock issued to officers. Known as “horsemen’s pistols,” they were produced in pairs, each one bearing the same serial number. The “brace,” as the pair was labeled, was required for more immediate firepower since each pistol had to be reloaded after a single shot. The heritage of the pistol is recognized today in the insignia for the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, which depicts crossed Model 1805s.
Fort Wayne, INtheaviationgeekclub.com

Why the OV-10 (or a Bronco look-alike aircraft) could be the only suitable platform to replace the iconic A-10 Warthog

A lot of people conflate “CAS” and “COIN” which leads to base-level confusion. As recently reported the US Air Force (USAF) plans to retire 42 A-10 Warthog aircraft (35 of which are at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the remaining 7 at Fort Wayne, Indiana, as part of the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard) in fiscal year 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy