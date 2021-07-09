Wife Agrees To A Plea Deal

(Woman Charged with trying to poison her husband)...Under a plea deal, she will be sentenced to probation. She will also have to attend anger management classes. Under the deal, Aidee Castro of Imperial no contest plea in Court Thursday. She was in court for preliminary hearing conference setting. The prosecution said they agreed to the deal. They said their investigation determined the woman had become upset over bills that were not being paid. When she made dinner for her husband, Jose Ernesto Castro, she poured ajax on the chicken. Before he could consume the chicken, the wife had a change of heart and knocked the plate away from her husband. He complained of stomach pain and went to the hospital. Police were called and the wife was arrested. It was determined the husband had not suffered any ill effects.