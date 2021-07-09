Semi Burns

(Big Rig fire on Interstate 8)....It was reported Thursday. The rig was pulling a trailer full of lettuce. The fire occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-8, on the bridge at mile marker 1 in Yuma. Traffic on the Interstate was back up to the 4th Street exit. Traffic on First Street in Yuma was also affected by debris from the fire falling down onto to the street that runs below the bridge. It took fire crews less than a half hour to knock down the fire. Once the trailker was separated from the cab and taken away, traffic was allowed to flow smoothly again. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.