Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calexico, CA

Calexico City Council

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(The gavel changes hands in Calexico)...It was not a unanimous process. The Calexico City Council met this week. During the meeting the City Council chose a new Mayor and Mayor pro-tem. On a 3-2 vote, the council named Javier Moreno to replace Rosie Arreola Fernandez as the new Mayor. Council members Raul Urena and Gloria Romo voted against the motion. Councilman Camilo Garcia was picked to serve as Mayor Pro-tem. They will serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem for one year.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Government
Calexico, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Pro Tem#The Calexico City Council#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy