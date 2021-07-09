Calexico City Council
(The gavel changes hands in Calexico)...It was not a unanimous process. The Calexico City Council met this week. During the meeting the City Council chose a new Mayor and Mayor pro-tem. On a 3-2 vote, the council named Javier Moreno to replace Rosie Arreola Fernandez as the new Mayor. Council members Raul Urena and Gloria Romo voted against the motion. Councilman Camilo Garcia was picked to serve as Mayor Pro-tem. They will serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem for one year.kxoradio.com
