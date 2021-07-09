ALZHEIMER'S CHRONICLES: For caregivers, connection is critical

It was not what you expect to see in a bank conference room, as John Marcantonio said to me while we sat across from each other, eyes red, trying to collect ourselves. But there we were, talking about our experiences as caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s: John for his mother, Mary, who died in 2016, and me for my wife, Bella, who was diagnosed with the disease four years ago and continues to be the star I revolve around.