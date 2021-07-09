DeSoto County man charged with Tupelo burglary

TUPELO - A Walls man was arrested Friday in connection with the theft it items from a Tupelo construction site.

Tupelo police arrested Martin Candelario Alcala, 35, of Walls, July 9 and charged him with the burglary of a commercial building. He is accused of the July 7 burglary of a construction site on Parkgate Extended where around $15,000 in tools and equipment were stolen.

During his initial appearance Friday in Tupelo Municipal Court, his bond was set at $150,000. The investigation is ongoing and officials say additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this or other crimes is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS.