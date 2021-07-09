Cancel
Imperial County, CA

Extreme Drought

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(Some are being asked to cut water use)...85% of California is suffering an extreme drought. Governor Gavin Newsom is asking many in those areas to voluntarily cut their water usage by 15%. He said the request is for businesses, agriculture, as well as residents. The target is to conserve enough water to supplky 1.7 million average households for one year. Imperial County is not on the list to conserve. Imperial County water is from the Colorado River and not part of the state water supply. If a shortage is declared on the River, cutbacks could be implemented for Colorado River Water users.

