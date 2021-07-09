Letter: Hold the climate course

I can’t be the only person who found the timing of Rick Whitbeck’s letter to the editor published on July 4 to be ludicrous and ironic. Mr. Whitbeck is yelling for the new administration to throw out the Anchorage Climate Action Plan in the same week that the west coast of North America saw record high temperatures; wildfires so intense they are creating rare pyrocumulous clouds and record lightning storms; fires that have already claimed hundreds of thousands of acres just this year alone and turned the town of Lytton, British Columbia, to ash.