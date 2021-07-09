Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Hold the climate course

By Caroline Storm
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t be the only person who found the timing of Rick Whitbeck’s letter to the editor published on July 4 to be ludicrous and ironic. Mr. Whitbeck is yelling for the new administration to throw out the Anchorage Climate Action Plan in the same week that the west coast of North America saw record high temperatures; wildfires so intense they are creating rare pyrocumulous clouds and record lightning storms; fires that have already claimed hundreds of thousands of acres just this year alone and turned the town of Lytton, British Columbia, to ash.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Alaska#Climate
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy