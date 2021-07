Josie Rock, a nurse from Gainesville, Georgia, found out her four-month-old son had eye cancer after taking a photo with her iPhone.Ms Rock was snapping a picture of her baby, Asher, when the flash accidentally went off on her phone.“I was casually snapping pictures of Asher on my iPhone, and the lighting suddenly changed in the room,” she explained to The Indpendent. “This caused my phone’s flash to go off, which in turn Asher’s eyes opened widely from the startle. When I went to delete the over exposed photo, I noticed one eye showing the typical ‘red-eye’, while the pupil...