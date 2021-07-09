BBQ Islands Are Trending—Here’s How to Make the Ultimate One

You learned the secret to your neighbor’s newly lush lawn is AstroTurf. Your cousin just built a gazebo, and your kid’s daycare teacher could moonlight as a landscape artist after posting pics of her Getaway Garden. It seems like everyone is upgrading their backyard this summer, and if you’re dreaming of getting in on the action, it’s not too late. Especially when it comes to one of the latest trends: BBQ islands. Searches for outdoor grilling stations has climbed 90 percent over the past year, according to Yelp, and if you start planning now, you can get yours up and running in time to enjoy a few fall dinners alfresco. (It also doesn’t hurt that the upgrade tends to have a 55 percent ROI, should you decide to sell your house down the road.)