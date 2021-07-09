Cancel
La Quinta, CA

Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 8 days ago

(IID Board meets Tuesday)....The meeting will be in La Quinta. The Board of Directors periodically meets in Coachella Valley. At the meeting, the Board will discuss Coachella Valley Energy Commission bylaws. The Commission is being formed to give Coachella Valley IID energy customers a voice. It is in responce to attempts to force the appointment of Riverside County residents to the IID Board. The District is against that effort, saying it would give Riverside County a say on issues that do not pertain to them, specifically water issues. The IID only provides electrical energy to the Coachella Valley. The District has said if the new Commission does not stop legislative efforts to increase the IID Board to include Riverside County residents, the IID would strongly consider pulling all presence out of the Coachella Valley. The meeting can be viewed via Live Stream, available on the IID website.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

