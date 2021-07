CBS and the Academy of Country Music Awards may have gone their separate ways, but CBS and the idea of country awards in the month of April have not. The network announced Thursday morning that it had scheduled its first airing of the CMT Music Awards for April 3, 2022, a declaration that follows quickly on the heels of ViacomCBS’ surprise revelation June 29 that the premiere of the annual awards show would be moving from its cable namesake, CMT, to its much larger broadcast sister.