Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs Star Reportedly Charged With Felony After Recent Arrest

By Tzvi Machlin
thespun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has found himself in trouble before on several occasions in the past. But the latest legal charges against him could spell the end of his NFL tenure. According to TMZ, Clark is facing up to three years in prison following a recent arrest...

thespun.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLchatsports.com

Two former KC Chiefs land with Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The Las Vegas...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLBleacher Report

The Most Dominant Player at Every Position Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

An NFL player can display his dominance in many ways. First, he must rank atop major statistical categories and provide a significant impact on the outcome of games. Take a look at quarterbacks who throw for 40-plus touchdowns and carry their teams to victory, running backs with rushing titles, sacks leaders and go-to wide receivers who constantly face double coverage and win battles against elite cornerbacks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 moves Chiefs can make to best replace Frank Clark if necessary

There could be trouble ahead for the reigning AFC champions in terms of their defensive unit. But the Kansas City Chiefs have some options. It has been a rough few months for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. The six-year pro has some legal issues after an arrest in March. Now the speculation begins on his future. Will he be suspended by the league? Will the organization part ways with him? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment and there are plenty of opinions.
NFLYardbarker

Regarding Frank Clark's legal issues, Chiefs have a decision to make

Two arrests on gun charges in a three-month span this offseason. Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark continues to find himself in trouble with the law off the field despite his brilliant performance on the gridiron. But for anyone who has followed Clark since his days as a member...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ian Rapoport reveals Chiefs plan if Frank Clark misses games in 2021

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport revealed what the Kansas City Chiefs might do if Frank Clark were to miss games due to gun charge. The Kansas City Chiefs have some uncertainty on their defensive line. Edge rusher Frank Clark was recently charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon stemming from an arrest back on March 13. Clark was also arrested in Los Angeles last month for having an Uzi in a gym bag inside of his car and that is still under investigation. That has some Chiefs fans wondering what the team will do if Clark is slated to miss games this upcoming season.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

In a wide-ranging interview with 9 News’ Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Von Miller said he plans to play “five-to-seven” more years in the NFL. Miller was asked about the longevity of his career and he’s looking to play long after his current contract with the Broncos, which ends after this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Chargers Appear To Have A Message For Patrick Mahomes

Over the weekend, Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes made a comment about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that had the sporting world buzzing. As Mahomes walked up the fairway at a celebrity golf tournament, a patron of the event said, “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.” Mahomes clapped back quickly, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”
NFLYardbarker

What Do Frank Clark's Arrests Mean for His Contract with the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested twice this offseason, and even if he doesn't see significant legal punishment, he could lose out on some money — and perhaps give the Chiefs some future flexibility. Ignoring the legal specifics of Clark's story, there are potential consequences to Clark's...

Comments / 8

Community Policy