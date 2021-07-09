Cancel
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

Letter: Mat-Su zoning

By Milli Martin
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s article raises memories of what we on the Kenai Peninsula have gone through over the years. Zoning in our boroughs raises all sorts of objections.During my tenure on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, I endeavored to rework the gravel pit ordinance. The difficulty is that the gravel operators were paying close attention, while homeowners do not until it likely will affect them — as is now the case in Mat-Su. I do not envy their Planning Commission; they have no choice but to follow whatever guidelines are on the books.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mental Health Trust
