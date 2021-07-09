Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Sampson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just west of Fayetteville, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Clinton, Dunn, Godwin, Hope Mills, Erwin, Eastover, Roseboro, Stedman and Wade.