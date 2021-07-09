Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BERKSHIRE CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND EAST CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 610 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Austerlitz to near Chatham to near Coxsackie. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hudson, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Coxsackie, Becket, Athens, Austerlitz, Philmont, Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Housatonic, Ghent, Stockport, Stockbridge, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge and Alford. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.