Broomfield, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday July 09 to 400 PM Saturday July 10 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Friday and Saturday. These elevated concentrations are possible throughout the advisory area on Friday, but will be mainly be confined to southern and western portions of the Denver metro area on Saturday. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

alerts.weather.gov

