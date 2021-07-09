Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Western Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Union AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN PASSAIC NORTHEASTERN UNION AND ESSEX COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, thunderstorms were clustered over Mountain Lakes, or near Morristown, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this activity. Locations impacted include Newark, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Wayne, Bloomfield, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Caldwell, Hawthorne, Fairfield, Union, Clifton and East Orange. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.