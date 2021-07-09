Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cullman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CULLMAN COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blount Springs, or 15 miles west of Cleveland, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colony and Black Bottom.