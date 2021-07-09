Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cullman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CULLMAN COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blount Springs, or 15 miles west of Cleveland, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colony and Black Bottom.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Colony And Black Bottom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy