Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL KENEDY COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of Rudolph, or 14 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kenedy County Wind Farms.