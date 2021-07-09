Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES At 610 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hannah to near Indiantown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, Hemingway, Indiantown and Stuckey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH