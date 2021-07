MOUNT CARMEL — “Mom, how can you do this to me? I’m your son. Just plead guilty.”. That was the reaction of Nicholas Karlaza after his mother, Lisa Karlaza, was held for court Wednesday on all charges for allegedly stabbing to death her 60-year-old husband, Richard Karlaza, at their home at 21 Back St., Dooleyville, on July 4. The victim suffered nine stab wounds on various sections of his body, according to testimony by one of the arresting officers.