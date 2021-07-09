Cancel
Missouri State

State health leaders urge Missourians to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise

By Kilee Thomas
kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, health leaders for the Show Me State addressed the new rise in COVID-19 cases. Health officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held a webinar to debrief media outlets on the state's rise in coronavirus cases, specifically the surge in the highly contagious Delta variant taking hold in some parts of the state such as southwest and north-central Missouri.

