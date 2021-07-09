State health leaders urge Missourians to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, health leaders for the Show Me State addressed the new rise in COVID-19 cases. Health officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held a webinar to debrief media outlets on the state's rise in coronavirus cases, specifically the surge in the highly contagious Delta variant taking hold in some parts of the state such as southwest and north-central Missouri.www.kq2.com
Comments / 1