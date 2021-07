The Notre Dame football team has some solid home games on the slate in 2021, and here are three that the fans won’t want to miss. The 2021 Notre Dame football team is on a mission to get back to the College Football Playoff and will try to do so without 14 of their best players, all of whom went onto the NFL this past offseason. However, there is a ton of talent remaining, and now that fans are allowed back into the stands, Notre Dame Stadium is going to be rocking once again.