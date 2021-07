If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 15 has a new No. 1 in Gunpowder Milkshake, a shoot-em-up and kick-em-down movie starring Karen Gillan as a female assassin who kills people in slow-motion scenes set to some classic rock tunes. That bumps everything else down, and totally kicks Mother's Day off the list, phew. The kids movies Home and Wish Dragon return to the list at No. 8 and No. 9.