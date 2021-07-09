Builders lined up for 2,000-home development in Midlothian
The homebuilder lineup has been named and the first houses will be ready for move-in by early 2023 in a large, new master-planned community southwest of Dallas. Red Oak-based John Houston Homes, Plano-based Perry Homes, Dallas-based Highland Homes, Lewisville-based American Legend Homes and Irvine, Calif-based TriPointe Homes will be the initial builders in the $950 million, 2,000-plus home BridgeWater development in Midlothian, developer Hanover Property Co. announced this week.midlothian.bubblelife.com
