Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midlothian, TX

Builders lined up for 2,000-home development in Midlothian

By Bill Hethcock
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The homebuilder lineup has been named and the first houses will be ready for move-in by early 2023 in a large, new master-planned community southwest of Dallas. Red Oak-based John Houston Homes, Plano-based Perry Homes, Dallas-based Highland Homes, Lewisville-based American Legend Homes and Irvine, Calif-based TriPointe Homes will be the initial builders in the $950 million, 2,000-plus home BridgeWater development in Midlothian, developer Hanover Property Co. announced this week.

midlothian.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
56K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Midlothian, TX
Business
City
Midlothian, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Wellington, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Grand Prairie, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mansfield, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Midlothian, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Lawns#Grilling#Perry Homes#Highland Homes#American Legend Homes#Tripointe Homes#Hanover Property Co#Bridgewater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Why Kimberly Thaggard Loves Denton

Kimberly Thaggard, mom of two and the western director for iTeach US, lives in the Montecito area of Denton. She shares her family’s favorite spots to eat out, hang out and chill out. Check it out!. Favorite family restaurant: Keiichi. Keiichi is a small sushi bar and Japanese steakhouse in...
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

Community Garage Sale

Sell those items you were thinking of throwing away, or discover a variety of treasures at bargain prices! Become a vendor by registering today. Each space is 17'x10', and vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Browsing is free to the public. Open to age 17 and older. One...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Construction Begins on US 75 Silver Line Bridge

Crews begin work this week on the DART Silver Line bridge that will span US 75. The bridge will be located between CityLine Drive and Renner Road. Trains will leave the CityLine/Bush Station to the south and cross US 75 before running parallel to the Bush Turnpike, heading toward the UT Dallas Station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy