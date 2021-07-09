Clippers Open Off-Season With the 3rd Best Odds at 2022 Title

While the 2021 NBA Finals are just getting started, oddsmakers have already begun rolling out the betting odds for next year's trophy. On Wednesday morning, NBA.com's Tommy Stokke highlighted all of the details from DraftKings' latest betting odds for the 2022 NBA championship.

Unsurprisingly, the Brooklyn Nets came in atop the list of betting favorites. With their +210 odds at the 2022 NBA title, the Nets edged out the Lakers' +475 mark for the league's best odds. Assuming Brooklyn's star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving remain healthy throughout the 2022 postseason, it is certainly hard to imagine a scenario in which they can be beaten.

Right behind the Lakers, tied for the 3rd best odds, are the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers. Both teams will enter the off-season with +800 odds to win the 2022 NBA championship. The Bucks are currently down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, but having a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo always justifies any optimism.

For the Clippers, they are widely expected to re-sign Kawhi Leonard and run it back with the majority of their 2021 playoff roster. After injuries derailed what would have been their best chance at a title in franchise history, the Clippers can realistically argue that they were merely good health away from becoming NBA champions this season. While that argument can also be made by teams such as the Nets and Lakers, the Clippers came within just two games of the NBA Finals while missing their best player and both of their big men.

With the Clippers likely running it back next year with some potential upgrades on the margins, Vegas is buying the hype that they will be right back in title contention come June 2022.

Was This the Best LA Clippers Team Ever?