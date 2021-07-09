It’s Wyn TV Time: La Thuile EWS Race One

It’s rare that a high mountain race can take place without a drop from the sky, and round three of the 2021 Enduro World Series received more than a few sprinkles. Two of the stage starts were moved to lower elevations in order to rush the race towards its finish before an afternoon storm, which almost worked. On the final stage, the elite men and women got to slip-n-slide under a torrential downpour that lasted the remainder of the afternoon. With multiple wall-steep segments on track, getting to the bottom with a whole bike was an impressive feat. Here’s the day’s gravity adventure from behind the lens.