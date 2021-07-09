It’s Wyn TV Time: La Thuile EWS Race One
Seems most of Europe has been suffering with bad weather. It’s supposed to be summer, but I guess this may be more typical in years to come. The rain has been causing havoc at plenty of races so far. Talking about the weather is definitely a British thing, but also seems like a mountain biker thing. Wyn is out in La Thuile at the Enduro World Series. It’s another double round so he has a chat with riders for Wyn TV to see how things are going.singletrackworld.com
