MLB The Show 21: The 5 tips that you need to know for Battle Royale

For those hunting after some of the best Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go, many players find themselves attempting to go for Palkia. Both Palkia and Dialga are considered some of the best Master League Pokémon legendaries that you can use in the game. Dialga is a bit more sought after than Palkia, but Palkia brings a lot to the table, and if you have the right team alongside it, you can beat plenty of trainers. But you want to make sure you use the most powerful version you can use. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best moveset for Palkia in Pokémon Go.