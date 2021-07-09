Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

REPORT: Spurs Guards Derrick White and Dejounte Murray Might be “Gettable” This Summer

bleachernation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile NBA fans have their eyes locked on the Finals, 28 front offices likely could not care less. The NBA Draft is scheduled for July 29th, and four days later the free agency gates will open. In other words, the next few weeks will be very busy behind the scenes as organizations set course, and it’s just a fact that the busier things get upstairs … the more rumors tend to trickle down.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Dejounte Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Spurs Guards#Finals#The Nba Draft#The San Antonio Spurs#Acl#Fg#The Chicago Bulls#All Defensive Second Team#Cleaning The Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in San Antonio

The fortunes have turned for these two NBA teams. Years ago, it used to be the San Antonio Spurs competing for titles while the Philadelphia 76ers were preparing for the draft lottery. That is not the case in recent years but the two sides can still get together for a trade.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Replies To Michael Jordan Saying He Couldn’t Guard Him: "He Laughed. I Would’ve Laughed At The Same Thing Because I Don’t Think He Could Guard Me."

Gary Payton recently discussed Michael Jordan's comments on him in the Chicago Bulls' 10-part docu-series 'The Last Dance.' MJ and his Bulls faced the Seattle Supersonics of Payton and Shawn Kemp in 1996, beating them in six games. In episode 8 of the award-winning documentary, The Glove recalled his tactics...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Predicting all 60 picks after the combine

While most of the basketball world is focused on the NBA Finals, scouts and draftniks are in the midst of a very busy time of year as well. The most crucial dates leading up to the draft are the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the early entry application deadline, the lottery, the combine and the early entry withdrawal deadline. All have since come and gone, which means that we’re somehow already in the home stretch before the big night in Brooklyn on July 29.
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

Spurs' Dejounte Murray set to play at Jamal Crawford's pro-am tournament

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard Dejounte Murray will be playing at Jamal Crawford's pro-am this summer - The Crawsover. The Seattle-based pro-am tournament features several NBA players such as Kevin Porter Jr., and Matisse Thybulle. The San Antonio Spurs guard will be with team "Real Ballers." Murray (who considers Crawford...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 4 forwards that fit better than Lauri Markkanen

As one of the top trade chips that the Chicago Bulls are working with this summer, and one of the most high-profile impending restricted free agents, fourth-year power forward Lauri Markkanen is a hot topic of discussion of late. It doesn’t seem like the Bulls are leaning toward re-signing Markkanen at this point given his decreased role in the rotation down the stretch during the regular season.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Potentially Place Trade Package For Spurs Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to defend their title this season, but after suffering injuries in their first-round playoff series with eventual Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns, they went on vacation earlier than they would have wanted to. Four-time Finals MVP LeBron James was hobbled with injury as he...
NBAcw35.com

Spurs workout San Antonio native guard Jordan Burns

SAN ANTONIO - The pre-draft process continues for the San Antonio Spurs as they now work out Colgate guard, Jordan Burns according to a post from his Instagram. Ty's NBA 2021 Draft: Spurs pre-draft tracker update. The 6’0, 187-pound guard averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals...
San Antonio, TXHouston Chronicle

Derrick White reps the San Antonio Spurs, wins MVP during All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

San Antonio was represented during the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game as one of our beloved Spurs decided to trade in his basketball for the night. Spur Derrick White used his athletic skills in a new way on Sunday when took part in this year’s Celebrity Softball Game. No, White did not pull a Michael Jordan and switch up his career, but simply took the opportunity to partake in a friendly game of softball with other celebrities.
NBAPounding The Rock

Happy birthday to Derrick White

Ever since the video posted of Gregg Popovich calling to welcome him to the Spurs organization, I’ve had nothing but good vibes about Derrick White. He is the first Spurs jersey I have ever owned. Derrick was drafted 29th overall in 2017 and spent much of his rookie season leading...
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

WATCH: 'It's a family thing,' New Balance releases new Dejounte Murray sneaker ad

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray's new "Family Ties" New Balance sneakers are here and New Balance has a fresh ad. The "Family Ties" TWO WXY sneakers feature a new colorway with the standard New Balance grid pattern with a burgundy and white look. They are available in select markets or online for $139.00.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 point guards to consider signing before Derrick Rose

Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The idea was pitched last week that the Chicago Bulls could look into signing their former MVP-winning point guard Derrick Rose to fill their need at this position during the summer. D-Rose is currently a member of the New York Knicks, under former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau. He was one of the better stories for the Knicks this season in a year full of comeback headlines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy