Ordinances, contracts discussed by Board of Supervisors

Pearl River County’s Board of Supervisors discussed the need to update the county’s road list and how county ordinances address camper trailers. During Tuesday’s meeting, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said he is preparing to send each supervisor a copy of the county road list, which needs to be updated annually. He advised them that there are five areas in the county that especially need to be addressed, including a section of road in Beaverwood that has the length incorrectly listed. Other areas include the homes that were previously listed as having Highway 43 North addresses, but now need to be changed now that MDOT relocated the road to straighten out Wheat’s Curve. One suggestion was to call the area Old Highway 43.