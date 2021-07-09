Property of the Week: Vintage gambrel in Freedom
Understatedly amazing best describes the property at 322 Youngs Hill Road in Freedom. Offering 180-degree views, including Mount Washington and Mount Chocorua, this circa 1906 vintage gambrel has been updated from the ground up with a focus on the essentials, including new roof, siding, septic, well, steam boiler, electrical and windows. Hardwood floors, walls, ceilings and stairway have been meticulously renovated, including its screened porch.www.conwaydailysun.com
