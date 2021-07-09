Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freedom, NH

Property of the Week: Vintage gambrel in Freedom

conwaydailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstatedly amazing best describes the property at 322 Youngs Hill Road in Freedom. Offering 180-degree views, including Mount Washington and Mount Chocorua, this circa 1906 vintage gambrel has been updated from the ground up with a focus on the essentials, including new roof, siding, septic, well, steam boiler, electrical and windows. Hardwood floors, walls, ceilings and stairway have been meticulously renovated, including its screened porch.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freedom, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambrel#Timber Frame Guild#Mls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions seven Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions target individuals...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for Haitian president's assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 16 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. Moise's assassination has stoked fears of spiraling chaos in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation. It has also triggered an international...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy