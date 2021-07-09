Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Schools Must Decide On COVID-19 Restrictions After State Mandates End

wboi.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is no longer requiring K-12 schools to implement any COVID-19 precautions or restrictions. State health officials say those decisions must now be made at the local level. Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said she understands that people want the new school year to be more...

www.wboi.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mandates#Measles#K 12 Schools#Twitter#Brandonjsmith5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthrhinotimes.com

State Asks Everyone To Get HIV Test

These days, it’s rare when a press release from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) doesn’t pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Friday, June 25, the department was focused on another disease – HIV. Sunday, June 27 is “National HIV Testing Day,” and NCDHHS is using the occasion to remind everyone that there’s another disease out there to be tested for.
Public HealthWKRG

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Public HealthPosted by
KTAR News

Navajo Nation lifting some COVID-19 restrictions; mask mandate remains

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation Tuesday to rescind an order that closed the reservation to outside visitors. It lifts several COVID-19 restrictions that will allow tribal parks to reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols in place as early as Thursday and also allow schools to eventually reopen under a required safety plan.
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

More detailed school COVID reports mandated

A bill that requires the state Department of Education to publish a weekly report enumerating COVID-19 cases on school campuses is now law despite Gov. David Ige’s veto of the measure. Ige on Tuesday announced he had vetoed 26 of the 28 bills on his intent-to-veto list, including Senate Bill...
Health ServicesWMDT.com

DHSS COVID-19 visitation policies to remain in place as State of Emergency ends

DELAWARE – Delaware’s State of Emergency ends on Tuesday. But the Department of Health and Social Services is going to keep its COVID-19 visitation policies and restrictions in place for their long term care facilities. All 86 of the first state’s facilities will follow existing visitation and testing guidance. DHSS says they’re doing this in order to keep residents safe and health amid COVID-19. Some of those facilities include nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. DHSS says visitation by loved ones is still encouraged, but it all depends on each facility’s current status with positive COVID-19 cases among residents, and the over all positivity rate. “It’s going to depend on how the pandemic is going. The federal government, the CDC, and the community to collect data, are watching COVID. Being that this is our most vulnerable population, we’re going to continue to protect them,” said Nurse Administrator for DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality Kim Reed.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Lynchburg ends local COVID-19 state of emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council has ended the local state of emergency that was put in place over a year ago due to COVID-19. Officials say this decision will not affect federal funding at this point. Typically, a local emergency is declared for a variety of factors, but...
U.S. Politicssportswar.com

This is the judicial authority that allows states to mandate school

Vaccinations in general, but EAPo's concern specifically relates to the EUA status of these vaccines being a key distinction. It is fair to think about the question, but I don't really think it matters in the end and I'm pretty sure looking at the exact case you cite provides plenty of justification and rationale on which schools can rely for authority regardless of EUA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy