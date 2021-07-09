Best Bites: Waiāhole Poi Factory Has Been a Pillar of the Windward Community for Decades
Hale ‘Aina Finalist for Best Hawaiian Food, Waiāhole Poi Factory is a destination for many. For a few, it’s a bonafide taste of home. Just past Kahalu‘u, this centuries-old establishment has seen many lives: It’s origins date back to the early 1900s as a poi factory that processed kalo from the surrounding ahupua‘a. As lo‘i began to shrink and less kalo was grown, it became an art gallery and incubator for Native Hawaiian artisans during the Hawaiian Renaissance in the 1970s. Today it remains iconic for hand-pounded poi and a dessert made with warm kūlolo and cold haupia ice cream they lovingly call the Sweet Lady of Waiāhole.www.honolulumagazine.com
Comments / 0