Best Bites: Waiāhole Poi Factory Has Been a Pillar of the Windward Community for Decades

Disney goes big, but the Avengers Campus at California Adventure goes bigger. After the new park opened in June, fans have been sharing their favorite food finds across the campus, and one treat has made even the most devoted foodies marvel in awe (see what we did there?). Meet the Choco-Smash Candy Bar. This massive chunk of chocolate is big, bold, and made for a super hero hungry eater. The celestial-sized candy bar features a brownie base that's topped with caramel, peanuts, nougat, and peanut butter, all of which is covered in a rich layer of dark chocolate. Found at the Pym Test Kitchen for $8, this mega treat is big enough to split with three to four people — so like, one Thor or a whole family. It's on both the breakfast and lunch and dinner menus for all-day super-size snacking.