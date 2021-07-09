South Loop 3-bedroom home with custom fireplace: $1.6M

1201 S. Prairie Ave., No. 3901, Chicago: $1,598,000 | Listed: May 11, 2021. This three-bedroom home has three updated bathrooms with rain shower heads and all-marble showers and a custom fireplace with a modern Carrara marble wall. The kitchen is equipped with Snaidero cabinets, Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances, a butler’s pantry and a breakfast bar. All of the closets have custom shelving. The home also has a combined living and dining area, a family room, a laundry room, a balcony, hardwood floors and lighting fixtures by Lightology. The building this home is in has amenities that include a 24/7 staff, concierge services, a fitness center, an indoor pool, a sun deck, a theater room, a children’s playroom and a dog run.