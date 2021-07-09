Cancel
All New Shiny Pokémon added for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event will see plenty of new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go that you can obtain for a limited time during the event. If you purchased a ticket to Pokémon Go Fest 2021, from July 17 to 18, there would be a chance for you to add many of them to your collection and encounter even more rare and legendary Pokémon that will be making an appearance during the virtual event. There are also new shiny Pokémon that are being activated for the event for those who collection hunters. They will be available for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, but they will remain in the game once everything wraps up.

