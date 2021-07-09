Cancel
Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, developers share some really cool things about favorite games from the past. That's exactly what level designer Brett Johnson is doing by sharing some early Half-Life prototypes over on TikTok, and we love him for it. Johnson also has more experience than just Half-Life under his belt too. He's a designer that has over 20 years of experience, including working for companies like Valve, Sony, EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, and more, making his developer deep dives even more interesting to watch.

