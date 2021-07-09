Strong condo sales and prices in June, in Daytona Beach area

Condo sales remained strong in June across the Daytona Beach area. An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 198 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in April with a median sales price of $257,450. It’s a few units less than the number of condos sold in May and up 17% from June 2020. Sales volume in June was up by more than $15 million from last year. And MLS reports show the median condo sales price in June was 14% higher than the median price in 2020.